It had been the "worst night" and "worst day" of Sir Richard Hayes' life, until the moment he saw his three crewmen on a beach having miraculously survived a helicopter crash near the Auckland Islands.

Southern Lakes Helicopters pilot Andrew Hefford, paramedic John Lambeth and winchman Lester Stevens swam 20 minutes in the dark to a beach on one of the subantarctic islands, 450km south of New Zealand.

About 8pm on Monday their helicopter had crashed on descent into Enderby Island, where they planned to spend a night before performing a medical evacuation from a fishing vessel the following morning.

Hayes, chief executive of Southern Lakes Helicopters, was on one of two rescue helicopters that set off yesterday morning to search for the missing men.

He told Newstalk ZB they were "expecting the worst".

"It was the worst day, worst night - longest night. The whole trip to the Auckland Islands yesterday was virtually flown in silence.

"We were expecting the worst, and that turned 180 degrees and we were absolutely elated to see three orange-clad figures on the beach."

The men were in their cold water immersion suits, typically designed to maintain a comfortable body temperature in conditions as low as -30C, and were buoyant like a lifejacket.

They had made it to the closest shore despite the darkness and with no lights on the island to guide their way. It was a cool 10C at the time they were believed to be in the water.

It was not known how far they swam, but they were picked up at Ranui Cove on the main island, between 2 and 3km from the helicopter wreckage.

Hayes, who has over 40 years' experience as a helicopter pilot and flown over 30,000 hours, said it was a particularly emotional operation given those involved.

"We have done hundreds of rescues over the years, but when it is close to home, it really is hard, and yesterday was the hardest.

"These are all key personnel that have worked with us for years, and the thought that we had lost them was a pretty hard pill to swallow, but it was certainly a great trip home."

Hayes said it was about a 3.5 hour flight from Invercargill, but they did not spend much time down there as they spotted the crew on first approach.

"On first approach we could see them on the beach, one of my crewmen spotted them.

"They were wet and cold, had spent a night out in the bush. A cold front came through, with wet and squally conditions. They were glad to have a cup of coffee and a bite to eat."

Stevens and Hefford were briefly knocked out on impact.

Hayes said their survival came down to training and instinct.

"Lester was knocked out on impact and had no idea how he extracted himself from the aircraft, maybe it goes back to the HUET [Helicopter Underwater Escape Training] required to do any oceanic flights.

"He came to in the water, and everyone got out as the helicopter was still floating, leaving them to a 20 minute swim to the shore.

"I believe the training, any training be it flying or emergency, does kick in and in the case of Lester and even Andrew, who was knocked out for a short period, survival instinct and training kicks in.

"It is just great to have them back home."