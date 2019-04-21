The pleasant autumn weather which graced much of the country over the weekend is set to follow the lead of the Easter bunny and hop away.

Meanwhile, motorways around the country are expected to be flogged by high traffic levels as holidaymakers head home following the long weekend.

Adding to the misery of heavy traffic, a front and a low-pressure system are expected to bring at least a period of rain to most of the country tomorrow.

Yesterday afternoon, around 70 lightning strikes were recorded in the Taranaki area with a whopping 24mm of rain falling between 12-1pm in Inglewood.

Metservice said heavy rain watches and warnings are in place over the North Island and eastern coasts of the South Island.

The ranges of eastern Bay of Plenty are tipped to receive the highest levels of rain today.

Metservice is advising motorists to keep a keen eye on the weather forecast as road conditions could worsen if they are caught up in the front.

NZ Transport Agency reports congestion is inevitable during holiday periods and with Anzac Day looming, they want to remind motorists to be patient.

At the time this was written, there had been no deaths on New Zealand's roads over the Easter weekend period. Seven died over the same weekend in 2018.

Tomorrow, the front is expected to move off the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne areas, with it set to move eastwards today.

A broad low-pressure system closely following the front means heavy showers will linger over the North Island and upper South Island.

Metservice meteorologist April Clark said it's not all doom and gloom with the forecast, however.

"Another ridge of high pressure does eventually build in over New Zealand," Clark said.

"The lower South Island is already seeing dry weather today as will most of the rest of the Island by Monday evening."

Your weather outlook for Monday:

Whangārei:

Rain, with possibly heavy falls, turning to showers by evening. Northwesterlies. High 20C, Low 10C.

Auckland: Rain, possibly heavy with small hail at times, turning to showers by evening. Northerlies, dying out in the evening. 19C, 11C.

Tauranga: Rain, chance heavy, easing by evening, as northerlies die out. 19C, 11C.

Hamilton: Rain, turning to showers in the afternoon. Northerlies dying out afternoon. 18C, 9C.

Napier: Rain developing morning, chance heavy, easing evening. Northeasterlies. 18C, 10C.

New Plymouth: Morning rain, heavy and possibly thundery at first, easing to a few showers afternoon. Northerlies dying out evening. 18C, 10C.

Wellington: Occasional showers, becoming isolated in the afternoon. Southerlies from midday. 16C, 12C.

Nelson: Periods of rain, easing evening. Southeasterlies. 18C, 10C.

Christchurch: Mostly cloudy, light rain clearing afternoon. Southerly dying out. 15C, 6C.

Dunedin: Morning and evening cloud, afternoon fine spells. Light winds. 15C, 9C.

Invercargill: Morning low cloud then fine. Light winds. 14C, 5C.