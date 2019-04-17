A truck is on fire at the Caltex petrol station in Bombay, South Auckland.

Nearby residents and workers have reported massive plumes of black smoke billowing from the service station this morning.

A woman working nearby said a customer had pointed it out to her amid the flurry of sirens.

"I looked out and it was just black."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

However, by 11.15am it had turned into white smoke, she said.

DO YOU KNOW MORE OR HAVE PHOTOS OF THE SCENE? GET IN TOUCH

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called at 10.23am to reports a truck and trailer containing cardboard was on fire.

It appeared it had gone up pretty quickly, he said.

They received multiple calls because the service station is close to the Thermal Explorer Highway, he said.

At this stage it was unclear if the fire had spread to a nearby rubbish truck, he said.

Related articles:

WORLD

28 killed in bus crash on Portuguese island

18 Apr, 2019 7:43am
2 minutes to read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Two-car crash on Mclaren Falls Rd

18 Apr, 2019 8:59am
Quick Read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

Car crashes into power pole on Te Ngae Rd

17 Apr, 2019 5:58pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Cleared crash on Harbour Bridge disrupting traffic

17 Apr, 2019 5:21pm
2 minutes to read

Three fire engines were attending the emergency, and were about to be joined by two more and two water tankers.

Police were also called to the emergency and would assist.