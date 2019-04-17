A motorist is trapped in a car after colliding with a truck near Marton.

A police spokeswoman said police were called at 1.20pm after the accident at the corner of State Highway 1 and Saunders Rd, just northeast of the town in the Rangitikei District, between Bulls and Hunterville.

"A person is trapped in the car," the spokesperson said.

"At this stage it appears the driver of the car has serious injuries. Fire and Ambulance are both in attendance."

She said the car is on the side of the road and traffic is still flowing.

St John Ambulance said the person's injuries were "moderate".