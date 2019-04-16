A high continues to bring settled weather for most of the country today, however it's not expected to last much longer, with a front expected late on Friday and during Saturday.

There will be plenty of sunny, dry, weather across the country until then, but those spots exposed to the south-easterly flow will see a little bit of cloud, in particular the Coromandel Peninsula, Great Barrier Island and eastern parts of Northland, with chances of light showers.

Thursday's weather will be much the same, with a couple of showers hitting the upper North Island but otherwise it'll be great weather to end the week.

An area of low pressure is expected to form on Good Friday, bringing some rain and at least one wet day for most places, although some may have two.

Advertisement

Northwesterlies are expected to bring the temperature up, but are also forecast to bring heavy rain to Fiordland and Westland.

Cloud and winds will pick up on Saturday, with blustery winds expected around Wellington, rain on the West Coast and some spill into Otago and South Canterbury.

This front should move north on Sunday, creating clearer skies for the South Island but bringing rain to the North Island.

Today's forecast

Whangarei:

Variable high cloud. Southeasterlies. High 20C / Low 13C.

Auckland: Fine. Light winds. High 20C / Low 10C.

Tauranga: Fine. Light winds. High 19C / Low 9C.

Hamilton: Fine. Light winds. High 20C / Low 5C.

New Plymouth: Fine. Southeasterlies. High 19C / Low 8C.

Napier: Mostly cloudy, chance morning shower. Southerlies gradually easing. High 17C / Low 9C.

Wellington: Partly cloudy, isolated early morning showers. Southerlies. High 15C / Low 8C.

Nelson: Morning cloud, then fine. Light winds. High 17C / Low 7C.

Christchurch: Fine, morning low cloud or fog. Light winds. High 16C / Low 5C.

Dunedin: Fine, morning and evening cloud or fog. Light winds. High 15C / Low 8C.