Emergency services are responding to a serious truck crash on State Highway 35 in the Bay of Plenty near Opotiki this afternoon.

There is limited information available at this time but a police spokeswoman confirmed they were following up reports of a serious crash.

NZ Transport Agency is reporting the crash took place north of Houpoto and the Motu River, northeast of Opotiki.

The road hasn't been closed, however, a stop-go operation is in place. Motorists are being told to expect delays or avoid the area if possible.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene.

Neither the police nor St John could comment if anyone was injured in the crash.