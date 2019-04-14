A pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being struck by a car in Auckland's Dominion Road.

An elderly man was injured in the crash on Sunday night near the intersection with King Edward St.

The car involved in the crash stopped at the scene.

Meanwhile a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with critical injuries after crashing into a lamp post in Eden Terrace.

Advertisement

"The motorcycle collided with a lamp post and the male rider was taken to hospital in critical condition," a police spokeswoman said.

"The road was closed at the time but reopened about 3am."

Emergency services in the southern region were also kept busy over the weekend as a result of two fatal vehicle accidents.

One person died in a single-vehicle crash after their vehicle hit a power pole near Makikihi, about 4.15am yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Police could not release any more details about the deceased until next of kin had been contacted.

Diversions were in place for a time and the serious crash unit was investigating the cause of the accident.

Another person is in a serious condition after a single-car crash in Oamaru at 5.41am yesterday.

St John ambulance staff said one patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

On Saturday evening, a man died after the motorcycle he was riding left Otahuti Rd on the Oreti Plains, Southland, and crashed.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the accident about 5.20pm, but the rider died at the scene.

The incident was also being investigated by the serious crash unit.

- Additional reporting: Otago Daily Times