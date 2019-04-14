Clarke Gayford has proven he can scrub up with the best of them when he has to, but on social media, he's a man of the people.

In a video, New Zealand's first man has shown off a fish-skinning technique that some would think could only ruin your breath - and either horrify or excite your mates.

Cutting a sliver of a fillet along a kingfish, then appearing to go in for a kiss, Gayford instead sinks his teeth into the skin near the fish's head.

Holding down its head with one hand and the tail with the other, Gayford slides his way down the body with the skin peeling away.

Clarke Gayford was able to skin the fish with his teeth easily. Photo / Simondangerday Twitter

The host of fishing show Fish of the Day, Gayford pulled off the skin with ease in 11 seconds, ripping away the skin when he reached the tail.

The video ends there, leaving your imagination to run wild as to whether Gayford has another strange technique up his sleeve to fillet the kingfish.

He explained on Twitter he learnt the trick from a "Gissy mate" and that kingfish are one of the few fish tha the technique can be applied to.

It might take a strong stomach and a thorough brush of the teeth afterwards, but the end result is a freshly skinned and ready to fillet kingfish.