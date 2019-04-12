Police are appealing for sightings of a 10-year-old boy missing since just after 3pm yesterday.

Waikato police posted a photo of Jared Haimona to their Facebook page late last night. A police spokeswoman told the Herald at 8am she believed the boy was still missing.

Jared was last seen at home in Clarkin Rd, Hamilton, at 3.05pm, according to the Facebook post.

He was last seen wearing a white singlet with black writing on the back and front, black shorts and white Fila shoes.

The boy also has a scooter, which has yellow tape on the handle bars, with him.

The post has been shared 2600 times and sparked hundreds of reactions and comments, including from a relative who had been out searching for the boy.

"Thank you all for caring," she wrote.