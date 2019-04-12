Police responded to reports of a suspicious package near Queenstown's St John building in Frankton.

A police spokeswoman said police were called about a package left lying on the ground near the Douglas St building just after 12pm today.

She advised that the package wasn't suspicious. In fact, it had been dropped off at the wrong building by a courier driver.

Given the heightened threat level at the moment, a police dog handler was called to the scene as a precaution before being given the all clear.