Details of a police officer charged with dangerous driving while he was on duty in Auckland's CBD can now be published.

Last night police confirmed a 30-year-old officer had appeared in the Auckland District Court following an investigation into an alleged dangerous driving incident while he was on duty.

Court documents state the officer is Andrew Dimitri Gan Zhilong.

His address is listed as the Auckland Central Police station.

Advertisement

The alleged offence happened on Symonds St on October 9.

Gan Zhilong is accused of driving in a matter which, having regard to all the circumstances of the case, was dangerous to the public.

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said the occurred on-duty while undertaking "urgent driving duties".

Malthus would not say whether those duties were related to a fleeing driver or another incident.



"The officer is currently on restricted duties," she said.



"As the matter is before the courts, police are unable to comment further."



If convicted, Gan Zhilong faces a maximum term of imprisonment of three months or a fine of $4500.

He was not granted name suppression and will reappear in court on May 24.