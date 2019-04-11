Two people have been injured, one critically, after a car and truck crashed north of Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Whangaparaoa Rd in Stanmore Bay about 8am.

One person had been taken to Auckland City Hospital with critical injuries, and another with moderate injuries.

Part of the road was closed and diversions were in place at Whangaparaoa and Brightside Rds, and Whangaparaoa and Beverly Rds.

Delays were expected and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

