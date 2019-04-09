Only 26 Anzac Day commemoration events will be held in Auckland this year following the Christchurch terrorist attacks last month.

Last year 84 events were held throughout the region, however, Auckland Council announced this afternoon 58 events would be scrapped for this year.

There will be 10 dawn services held throughout Auckland and a further 16 civic services held later in the day on April 25.

Auckland Council and Auckland Transport are now working on a number of transport options to help those wishing to attend events.

The decision to downsize the number of commemoration services was made over safety concerns.

"In the current heightened security environment, police have agreed to maintain a visible presence at events for public reassurance," Auckland Council said.

Auckland City district commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus. Photo / File

"As a result, police had recommended that Anzac Day events in Auckland be consolidated so that they could adequately resource each public gathering."

Auckland Council, Auckland District Returned Services Association (RSA) and Auckland Police have all agreed on the consolidated list of events.

Last week, Auckland City district commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus recommended fewer events across the city to make it easier to ensure safety.

"In the current environment, police are continuing to provide a visible presence nationwide for the safety and reassurance of the community," she said.

"We recognise the public will want to commemorate Anzac Day across the region and we are wanting them to do that in the safest way possible, which may mean some have to travel a little further to an event."

This evening, Malthus said there was no specific information about a specific threat to Anzac events in the Auckland region but asked residents to remain vigilant.

Auckland RSA president Graham Gibson told Newstalk ZB the reduction of events is to ensure the safety of the public.

"We're taking all precautions, we have not been bullied by the police, the council ... we're not reacting, we're not going overboard", he said.

Meanwhile, other commemoration activities and services are set to continue throughout the Auckland region as planned.

Vector Lights on Auckland Harbour Bridge will shine poppy-red for Poppy Day on April 10, 11 and 12 and display a moving Anzac Day light show with a soundtrack on April 23, 24 and 25; from 6pm until midnight each evening.

Elsewhere, Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira will also light up on April 12 for Poppy Day and on April 23, 24 and 25 for Anzac Day.

Confirmed Anzac Day services in Auckland:

Dawn services

• Wellsford

• Warkworth

• Browns Bay

• Waikumete Cemetery

• Waiheke

• Auckland Domain

• Pukekohe

• Howick

• Papakura

• Manukau Memorial Gardens

Civic services

• Warkworth

• Browns Bay

• Silverdale

• Waikumete Cemetery

• Onehunga

• Waiheke

• Point Chevalier

• Auckland Domain

• Ōrākei

• Great Barrier Island

• Mt Wellington

• Pukekohe

• Waiuku

• Howick

• Ōtāhuhu

• Papakura