Today, it's revealed the man accused of the Christchurch mosque shooting is getting legal aid, creditors unlikely to see a cent after Ebert's collapse, and why gumboots have become the latest symbol in the battle against youth suicide.

Kiwi taxpayers are footing the bill for the two lawyers now acting for the accused Christchurch gunman.

The 28-year-old Australian national appeared this morning via audio visual link from custody in the High Court at Christchurch.

He faces 50 charges of murder and 39 counts of attempted murder. He is yet to enter any plea.

Auckland lawyers Shane Tait and Jonathan Hudson, who have worked together for some 15 years, confirmed in a statement last night they have accepted instructions to act as counsel for the accused gunman.

The alleged killer had previously indicated he would represent himself.

But the Ministry of Justice confirmed today the accused has accessed the Police Detention Legal Assistance service.

Andrea King, the ministry's general manager for courts and justice services policy, said the alleged gunman was assisted by a duty lawyer and was granted legal aid for his appearance in court today.

In court today, mental health reports were ordered to explore whether the man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks is mentally fit to enter pleas.

The 28-year-old Australian national appeared via audio-visual link from custody in the High Court at Christchurch this morning.

About 50 family members of the mosque attack victims filed into the courtroom to watch the proceedings.

There were also more than two dozen reporters from New Zealand and around the world, along with eight police officers and several security staff.

The judge stressed that the move was "normal procedure" and an "entirely ordinary and regular step" to be taken at this stage of the judicial process.

Outside court, Yama Nabi whose father was Haji Daoud Nabi was killed at Al Noor Mosque said it was important he was at court today.

He described the alleged gunman as a "coward".

Nabi said it would be a long process but he wanted justice.

Other victims' families declined to comment as they left the courthouse, saying they had been advised to not speak about the case to media.

Nabi had attempted to attend the accused's first court appearance but was prevented from entering the courtroom.

Across the ditch, Australia may be fighting a losing battle in its efforts to censor the internet and crack down on extremism.

The Australian parliament has passed a new law, requiring websites to take down footage of the mosque attacks and other violent videos.

Under the law, social media bosses could face fines up to 10 percent of their revenue, or even jail time, for failing to take down footage in time.

Barrister Chris Patterson says the law sounds great on paper, but would be impossible to enforce in practice.

In a bizarre competition, an overseas Muslim group has created a contest to win a free trip to New Zealand to meet the families of the Christchurch massacre victims.

It was posted on the Muslims of the World's Instagram account, a post which has since been deleted.

But Christchurch graphic designer Maha Elmadani, whose father Ali died in the terrorist attack, commented on Instagram calling the competition disgusting and saying she could not believe the trio behind the contest thought it was a good idea.

"You guys are turning this horrific massacre into some f*****g excuse to vacation in NZ and you're doing it on the backs of the victims that died."

This morning, Muslims of the World, which has 300,000 followers, posted an apology on Instagram.

A new updated report has revealed failed national builder Ebert's claims have risen to a massive $108 million.

That puts the failure second only to Mainzeal's $110million losses.

Ebert's six-monthly liquidators' report from BDO's Iain Shephard and Jessica Kellow has revealed the scope of the collapse is much larger than previously thought.

The liquidators' new figure puts Ebert's failure towards the top end of New Zealand construction financial collapses, causing so many issues and leaving so many parties unpaid.

Ebert was working on 15 projects when it failed.

On a slightly more positive note for the industry, there's some welcome help to get more tradies into the field.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins turned the the first sod today on a 55-million dollar trades training technology park, which is being built opposite the Manukau Institute of Technology in Auckland.

MIT tech park manager Paul Hollings hopes the new training school will help meet the industry shortage.

A major construction project that's due for opening later this year is the incredible Commercial Bay tower in downtown Auckland.

That's a Fletcher Construction job, another company not immune to hardship, with estimated losses of nearly $1 billion on its major building projects.

But it remains solvent and is continuing to complete those jobs, including Commercial Bay.

In an article published today, Herald property editor Anne Gibson has revealed a glimpse into the soaring new 39 level office tower, changing Auckland's skyline.

Precinct chief executive Scott Pritchard says they're expecting about 10m people to make their way through Commercial Bay shops annually.

People across the country have donned their gumboots today for the inaugural mental health initiative, Gumboot Friday.

It was set up by mental health charity I AM HOPE and its founder, New Zealander of the year, Mike King.

The goal was to raise $2 million for children's mental health.

All of the money donated would go to registered health professionals.

Therapists or counsellors will be able to directly invoice The Key to Life Charitable Trust for the cost of their appointment.

New Zealand has one of the highest youth suicide rates in the world.

In 2018, 137 young New Zealanders died by suicide.

It's estimated another 3500 attempted to take their own lives.

Mike King says our "harden up", staunch attitudes are killing children as they don't witness adults having a hard time.

The Prime Minister has also thrown her weight behind the initiative - posting a video on social media showing her donning a pair of wellies.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

