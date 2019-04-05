Some New Zealanders looking to get their measles vaccination may have to wait several weeks.

A total of 67 people have been confirmed to have measles, 39 in Canterbury and 12 in Auckland.

While the Ministry of Health has appealed for anyone who has not had a MMR vaccination to get vaccinated, priority groups have been set up to make sure those most at risk to the disease are treated first.

Dr Ramon Pink, of Canterbury DHB, said the initial priority group included people aged 12 months to 28 years who had never been vaccinated.

"There's been a concerted effort over the last month to increase uptake amongst this group, and we've now widened the net so we can create greater immunity in our community," he said.

"We're extending the availability of a second dose of MMR vaccine to all those aged 12 months – 28 years, caregivers of infants aged up to 12 months, and those between 29 and 50 who work with children."

Pink said the vaccination campaign targeted those at most risk of being infected by measles, or having serious complications from it.

"We're in regular contact with Pharmac and the Ministry of Health around supply of the vaccine, and we believe we have enough stock of the MMR vaccine to provide it to those we're targeting," he said.

Dr Caroline McElnay, of the Ministry of Health, said general practices outside Canterbury had also been asked to prioritise vaccination at ages 15 months and 4 years.

If they have stock available, patients under 50 who have not received any previous measles-containing vaccine are next on the list.

"It's great to see that people are seeking advice from health professionals about measles and vaccination and we would like to thank people for their patience in waiting for appointments," she said.

"The most important way we can protect ourselves against future outbreaks is to maintain the National Immunisation Schedule, including vaccination with MMR at ages 15 months and 4 years.

"It's also important that teenagers and young adults who have never been vaccinated get immunised.

"We have sufficient supplies of vaccine to do this, and to support Canterbury's outbreak response. Stock continues to be supplied to practices around the country and this means there may be a short wait at some practices."

One Aucklander reported to the Herald he had sought to get a second vaccine and was told he had to wait until mid May.

McElnay said people who have already had one dose of the MMR vaccine, had a 95 per cent chance of being protected.

She said anyone who had recovered from the disease was almost always immune as well.

"People who would like a second-dose MMR vaccine are being asked to be patient for now, so those with no vaccinations can get immunised first.

"This will help our medical centres focus their services on those who need it most," she said.

Stay away from work, school or public places:

McElnay said anyone who was sick should stay away from work, school or public places, to help prevent putting other people at risk.

"Measles is highly contagious. If you think you have measles, it's important to call before visiting your doctor to avoid you spreading the virus in the waiting room.

"If you're feeling sick, you should stay away from work, school or public places, to help prevent putting other people at risk. This also applies if you or a family member aren't fully immunised and may have been in contact with someone with measles," she said.

"By isolating yourself you will help protect vulnerable people including babies, pregnant women, cancer patients and others who are unable to be immunised and for whom the impact of the disease can be devastating.

"You are contagious five days before to five days after rash onset, counting the day of rash onset as day one."

Avoid travel

ESR, which tracks all notifiable diseases on behalf of the Ministry of Health, says measles outbreaks start when measles is brought into the country after international travel.

"The virus then spreads to others in the community because our vaccination rates are not high enough to prevent disease spread."

ESR said there was an increased risk of cases spreading further around the country and of further measles cases being imported over Easter and the school holidays.

ESR Public Health Physician Jill Sherwood said people should be mindful of the risks of measles.

"They should also think about the importance of immunisation and of the possibility that they could be exposed to measles, especially if they are travelling, attending events, holiday programmes, camps, or have friends and family travelling to visit them," she said.

Confirmed measles cases

Waitemata:

5

Auckland:

6

Counties Manukau:

1

Waikato:

12

Bay of Plenty:

2

Canterbury:

39

Southern:

2

Total:

67

• Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to measles or is exhibiting symptoms, should not go to the ED or after hours' clinic or general practitioner. Instead, call your GP any time, 24/7 for free health advice.

• For more information or advice on measles, please call Healthline on 0800 611 116 or see the Ministry of Health's measles page.