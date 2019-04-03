A Waikato apiary has gone up in flames overnight in a blaze so big it briefly closed State Highway 3.

Nine fire appliances from around the district were sent to the fire at Bees' Inn Apiaries on West Rd, Ohaupo, just after 11pm yesterday.

A fire and emergency northern shift spokesperson said the building was fully involved in flames when crews arrived.

As well as nine fire crews, four tankers and four support crew were called in.

State Highway 3 was closed to allow better access for firefighters.

Firefighters stayed at the scene overnight dampening down hotspots.

Waikato Regional Council was at the scene and helped contain the run-off from seeping into waterways.