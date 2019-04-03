Emergency services are urging Hawke's Bay truck drivers to drive to the conditions after two crashes in three days.

While no one was injured in either crash, Tikokino Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Mike Harrison said the crashes were an important reminder to "slow down".

On Tuesday afternoon, a truck carrying a digger rolled on SH50, south of Tikokino Rd. Remarkably, the digger managed to stay on.

"One of the surprising things was that the load was so secure on the truck, that even though the truck rolled, the digger never came off."

Advertisement

The truck was "significantly damaged", Harrison said.

It followed a crash on on Sunday at 6am, when a truck hit a power pole south of Onga Onga.

"Surprisingly enough, they all walked away with hardly a scratch," Harrison said of both drivers.

"They were standing on the side of the road when we arrived, so our medical crew checked them out and they were fine."