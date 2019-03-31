A Dunedin doctor accused of killing a teenage girl has failed to get bail - on the fourth attempt.

Venod Skantha (31) has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush.

Amber-Rose was found dead in her Corstorphine home on February 2 last year.

In a minute issued yesterday, Justice Gerald Nation confirmed the defendant had been declined electronically monitored bail following a hearing on March 20.

Skantha has been denied bail by the High Court and the Court of Appeal three times in the past.

New applications can be made every time there is a material change in a defendant's circumstances.

While the result was released, Justice Nation did not provide a full judgement.

All details of the bail application and reasons for its result are automatically suppressed to protect fair-trial rights.

Last month's hearing was the first time Skantha had been supported in court by his family, who had come from Auckland.

He thanked them at the conclusion of the hearing.

Skantha has also denied a charge of indecent assault and four of threatening to kill.

In February, the judge rejected an application to have the trial held outside Dunedin.

"Justice Nation held that it will be possible to empanel a jury for Dr Skantha's trial in Dunedin that will be able to keep to their judicial promise to reach a verdict solely on the evidence that is put before them,'' a document released by the court said.

The trial is expected to go ahead towards the end of the year.

Skantha was a doctor at Dunedin Hospital when he was charged with Amber-Rose's murder.