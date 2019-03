Palmerston North police are urging residents to stay inside after a firearms incident.

Police were called to Clyde Cres, in the suburb of Roslyn, about 4.40pm today.

Armed Offenders Squad members are at the scene.

Clyde Cres has been closed to through traffic and residents in the area have been advised to stay indoors.

The Herald understands a man with a gun has made threats.