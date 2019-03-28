Google has paid tribute to New Zealand and the victims in the Christchurch mosque shootings where 50 people were killed and dozens more were injured.

In a heartwarming gesture, Google has darkened its lettering on its homepage along with a message for Kiwis written in Māori.

When you hover your cursor over the Google doodle text, a message of support pops up with the words "Kia Kaha We Stand Together".

On the homepage, a blackened peace ribbon symbol has been placed under the search bar along with the same message of support.

Advertisement

Google's homepage is also promoting Te Reo by offering Google in Māori.

When you hover your cursor over the Google doodle text, a message of support pops up with the words "Kia Kaha We Stand Together".

The internet giant's tribute comes the same day as today's national remembrance service for the victims of the Christchurch mosque shooting.

The 10am service will be held at Christchurch's Hagley Park and will be livestreamed online and on TV to audiences around the world.

Called Ko Tātou, Tātou, We Are One, the service is being put together by Christchurch City Council, the Government, representatives of the Muslim community, and Ngāi Tahu.

Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, and Marlon Williams are among several musicians who will perform, and dignitaries from 59 countries and the UN are also attending.

There will be several speeches, including from a survivor of the attacks. The names of all 50 killed will be read out.