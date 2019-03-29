Editorial: Australia's leaders presence at Christchurch remembrance service spoke volumes

EDITORIAL:

In our anguish over the mosque massacres in Christchurch there ought to be no consolation that the arrested man is Australian. Our two countries are closely woven together by families and the freedom to live and work on either side of the Tasman with none of the usual immigration requirements. The nationality of the accused gunman will be felt more keenly in Australia than hers, which will be the reason it was so well represented at our national remembrance service yesterday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove all made the trip across the Tasman. It is hard to recall an occasion in New Zealand that has been so honoured. They were here primarily for their citizens of course, expressing the shock and dismay of Australians who feel more than usually close to this tragedy in New Zealand.

Australia has a few politicians who have let their country down with comments about Islamic immigration. The presence of both Morrison and Shorten in Hagley Park yesterday demonstrated how far the dissidents are from mainstream Australia. Their attendance would have meant a great deal to people over there.

This was not an occasion for politics but it hardly needed to be said that Australia's deportation of New Zealand-born residents with any convictions there does not look good right now. The trans-Tasman relationship has never felt closer than it did for a few hours yesterday. We are glad they came and hope, if circumstances were reversed, our leaders would do the same.