A two-storey Remuera family home nearly went up in flames overnight after a fire started in the ceiling during the early hours.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said their crews were alerted to the blaze on Entrican Ave about 3.07am.

Upon arrival they found the fire was still contained to the ceiling space on the first floor and managed to extinguish it before it completely destroyed the house.

All persons inside the house were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Advertisement

A fire investigator was on the scene this morning.

Meanwhile fire crews in the Far North are battling to contain a 150sq m blaze that started in some forestry slash near Mangonui in the Bay of Islands.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the fire at 2.43am. Four crews were working to contain the fire.

At daybreak they would make a call on whether they needed helicopter assistance, the spokesman said.