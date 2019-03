A vehicle has crashed off a bridge near Taupō.

Police were called to the crash on Broadlands Rd at 8.05pm.

Fire and ambulance crews have also been called.

However, a police spokeswoman said she did not yet have information about whether anyone had been injured in the crash.

Advertisement

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one person had been accounted for after the crash but he was yet to receive an update on whether they were injured.