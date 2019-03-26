Eden Park will host Auckland's Remembrance for Christchurch service on Friday afternoon.

In conjunction with the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand, 'Together' - Auckland's Remembrance for Christchurch will kick off at 2.15pm.

However, those who want to attend prayers at Eden Park are invited to arrive at the park early and are asked to be there by 1.15pm.

"We welcome Aucklanders to join with us in remembrance of the precious lives that were lost on 15 March," FIANZ President Br Mustafa Farouk said.

"The devastation our community has felt has been countered by the love, compassion and support from New Zealanders and from people all around the world.

"We thank you for standing with us and we look forward to coming together with you again on Friday."

All Aucklanders have been invited to head along to the event. Photo / File

Meanwhile, the National Remembrance Service will begin at 10am in Christchurch's Hagley Park and will also be broadcasted live.

Those who wish to watch the event on a big screen can do this at Eden Park.

Mayor Phil Goff has invited all Aucklanders to head along to the event which will remember those who lost their lives in the country's worst terror attack.

"I encourage all Aucklanders to come together on Friday to show our support for the Muslim community and the people of Christchurch, and to reaffirm our belief in a multi-cultural and multi-faith city and nation," he said.

"This will undoubtedly be a poignant occasion and time for reflection as a nation, and the council will be working hard over the coming days to finalise a detailed programme for the event which reflects this."

The main remembrance event at Eden Park will also include music and performances.