Auckland City Police have arrested a man after an investigation into the alleged theft of a greenstone mere artefact from the Auckland Museum earlier this month.

A 26-year-old man has been charged in relation to theft, wilful damage and intentional damage and is appearing in the Auckland District Court today.

"The artefact remains outstanding at this time and anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to please contact Auckland City Police on 09 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111," police say.

It comes after a 2m-tall bronze gnome worth $55,000 was stolen from outside Gow Langsford Gallery late last year.

The piece entitled Thinker, by renowned artist Gregor Kregar, was placed inside the gallery after its return.