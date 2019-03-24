The vice-president of the Otago gun club where the Christchurch terror attack accused trained has contacted police to hand in his now-illegal weapon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a ban on military style semi-automatic (MSSA) firearms and assault rifles on Thursday afternoon.

Bruce Rifle Club vice-president Scott Williams said he filled out an online form that evening, notifying police he wished to hand in a firearm.

He owned just one weapon affected by the law changes, but would not say what type of weapon it was on Friday.

Advertisement

Milton residents were left stunned after it was revealed the alleged mosque gunman was a member of the club where he practised shooting.

Williams said the range was closed in the wake of the attack.

He was unsure whether the range would ever reopen.

The forest access road to the Bruce Rifle Club near Milton is closed. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police visited the range after the attacks, escorted by members, Williams said.

In recent days, a hunter who had visited the club, Peter Breidahl, posted a video on social media claiming he saw club members with the confederate flag and talking with "strong feelings" about the right to carry arms, as well as complaining about New Zealand's relaxed stance on refugees would lead to terror attacks.

Police were investigating Breidahl's claims and Williams would not comment on them.

Asked whether he supported the gun law changes, Williams said he could not comment until the full range of reforms were unveiled.

"Not all the details are out ... I guess we'll just have to see."

Police assistant commissioner Tusha Penny said since police established the 0800 311 311 line dedicated to changes to firearms law, 474 calls were received by 11am yesterday, while 127 calls were logged in a single hour.

More than 1000 people notified police via the online form they wished to surrender a firearm.

Penny said some people were misusing the form and submitting vexatious notifications.

"While these individuals may be short of productive work to do, police are not.

"In the current environment this is unacceptable."