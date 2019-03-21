Motorists are being warned of possible delays tonight due to traffic congestion around the vigil being held in Auckland Domain in response to the terror attack last week that claimed 50 lives.

A large turnout is expected, which together with the rugby match between the Blues and the Highlanders at Eden Park, could result in more than usual congestion, Auckland Transport says.

The vigil, organised by Migrants Against Racism and Xenophobia and a coalition of community groups, will run from 6pm to 8pm.

It will be held in front of the grandstand at the southwestern end of the Domain.

Advertisement

AT is organising extra capacity on trains and is encouraging people to use public transport.

The police said a crowd of several thousand is expected at the Domain and there would be as-yet-unspecified road closures near the Domain, starting from 3pm.

"We ask people to be patient and give themselves plenty of time in advance to get to the event as we expect heavy traffic and congestion around the Domain area," a spokesman said.

People were advised to use alternative transport options, such as public transport, to get to and from the event.

Police will be present at the vigil for community reassurance and as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety.

Public Transport:

Bus: Various services stop near the Auckland Domain - bus routes 70, 75, and InnerLink all stop Park Rd close to the Auckland Domain.

Train: Western Line services stop at Grafton station on Park Road, which is a 15-minute walk to the Auckland Domain.

On the Southern/Eastern Line (including Onehunga Line) the closest station to the Auckland Domain is the Newmarket station, which is a 15- to 20-minute walk to the Auckland Domain.

Among the speakers at the vigil will be Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson, Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman, Sharon Hawke from Ngāti Whātua o Orākei, Farida Sultana from Shakti NZ, Faisal Al-Asaad, Israa Falah, Mahmoud Shary, Tamkeen Saeid, and Rafiqah Solomon from Migrants Against Racism and Xenophobia. The vigil will be opened by Ngāti Whatua.

Mosques in the four corners of Auckland will open their doors tonight for all people to gather in remembrance of the lives lost in the Christchurch shootings.

Between 5pm and 8pm people are welcome at: Ponsonby Masjid, 17 Vermont St, Ponsonby; Ranui Mosque, 31 Armada Dr, Ranui; North Shore Islamic Centre, 9 Kaimahi Rd, Wairau Valley; Masjid Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq: 5b Cortina Pl, Pakuranga.

Visitors are asked to dress modestly and to remove shoes before entering the mosque. You are welcome to wear a scarf but it is not essential. Please remember to be courteous and not talk when others are speaking, and act respectfully.

Mayor Phil Goff will be attending the events at Ponsonby Masjid and Ranui Mosque to pay his respects to the Muslim community and may attend the vigil at the Domain if time allowed.

Condolence books are available for people to leave messages at the Auckland Town Hall and Auckland Council's building at 135 Albert St and at Te Atatū Peninsula Community Centre, New Lynn Community Centre, Ellen Melville Centre, Te Atatū Peninsula Community Centre, Wesley Community Centre, Onehunga Community Centre, Blockhouse Bay Library, Te Puke o Tara Community Centre, О̄rākei Community Centre, Waiheke Library, Albany Community Hub, Devonport Community House.

Other vigils: Christchurch, Masjid Al Noor mosque 1.20pm; Kapiti Coast, Zeal Youth Centre, 7pm; Nelson Islamic Cultural Society Mosque, 12.30pm; Kilbirnie Mosque, Wellington, 6pm, where a human chain will be formed around the mosque; Wellington, cabbies to have a vigil at airport from 11.45pm; Marina Park, Gisborne, 7.30pm; Geraldine Library, 7.30pm; Dunedin Octagon, organised by Amnesty International, 7pm.