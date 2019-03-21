A photo of iconic Kiwi comedian Billy T James has been discovered under carpet of a small Waihi store.

Help is now being sought to identify those in the photo which was likely taken some time in the 1980s.

Stacey Anaru-Bolderston, of The Platter Board, said the photo was discovered by her pottery shop owner neighbours, Laughing Pottery, about two years ago after they ripped up some carpet.

They put it aside, not giving the photo another thought, before rediscovering the photo while cleaning out some drawers this morning.

Anaru-Bolderston was made aware of the find and was happy to take on the initiative to find the people in the photo.

She said finding the photo of a man who brought so much joy and laughter into the homes of Kiwis in the 1980s in 2019 soon after the country's first major terror attack, couldn't have been more poignant.

"They came over to me and I said 'this is pretty special what you guys have found', especially in the light of the day at the moment."

BUZZING!!! This taonga has turned up under some carpet in a Waihi retail outlet and we are looking for The rightful... Posted by The Platter Board on Wednesday, 20 March 2019

"We're looking for the people, who they are. I'm presuming it's his kids because the smile on the little fella looks just like him, or they're rellies."

She was keen to find out why the photo was in Waihi and what sort of connection he may have had to the Bay of Plenty town.

"It's a pretty special thing to be found so we want to find the people and they all look pretty happy. You couldn't get more Billy T James than that photo; there's a bottle of beer in front of it, he's got a guitar, a ciggie hanging out of his mouth and he's got the kids and the whanau all around him. How more Kiwi could that be, and that grin."

"There's a reason he's sent this [photo] back to everyone eh."

She said she would hold on to the photo and urged anyone who recognised those in it to message her on Facebook through her company page, The Platter Board, or her personal page.