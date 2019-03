Two people have died in a crash involving a ute and a truck in the Waikato.

The crash took place on Waerenga Rd, north-east of Te Kauwhata.

Two people died at the scene, which happened at 11am, police said.

Two ambulances were at the scene, a St John spokeswoman said.

The Serious Crash Unit was also at the crash site to investigate with part of Waerenga Rd now currently closed and diversions in place.

Motorists were warned to expect delays and asked to avoid the area if possible.