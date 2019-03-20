Students from an Auckland high school have made a moving tribute to the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

St Paul's College pupils sang a beautiful rendition of the Māori hymn "Mo Maria", after they were invited inside the Al-Masjid Al Jāmie Mosque in Ponsonby on Tuesday.

The show of support for the Muslim community is just one of many from high school students across the country following Friday's attacks that left 50 people dead and another 50 injured.

In Christchurch hundreds of students turned out on Monday for a vigil outside the Deans Ave mosque, performing powerful waiata and haka that were broadcast around the world.

Advertisement

The vigil was organised by Cashmere High School head boy Okirano Tilaia‎, to "share the love" after two pupils at their school were killed in the attacks. A former student and two parents were also killed.

On Friday thousands of New Zealanders are pledging to attend mosques for Jummah (Friday prayer) to show solidarity with Kiwi muslims.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also announced a two-minute silence for tomorrow to commemorate and mark a week since the attacks.