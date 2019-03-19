A report of a "man with a rifle" in the Maraenui area on Wednesday was a false alarm, police say.

A police spokesman said they were notified at 11.28am. A spokesman said it was instead a "planned search warrant being conducted by police", with armed officers providing support.

It was "most likely" the sighting was a police officer with a gun, the spokesman said.

"We are in the area but no one has been located."

Police spoke to staff at Maraenui Bilingual School. A staff member said the alarm for lockdown had not been raised.

"We wish to reassure the community there is no need for alarm," police said.