Protests condemning the attacks on Kiwi Muslims on two mosques in Christchurch have taken place around the world.

The attack has caused outrage, particularly among Muslim communities. People in Pakistan burned photos of the shooting suspect. Posters carried slogans such as 'Stop Muslims killing,' 'We are not terrorist, we are victims of terrorism' and 'United against Islamophobia.'

Several of those killed or wounded in the terror attack were immigrants to New Zealand from the Middle East or South Asia, according to initial reports from several governments.

The attack by an immigrant-hating white nationalist killed at least 50 people as they gathered with several hundreds of worshippers for weekly prayers in Christchurch. Another 50 people suffered gunshot wounds in the attacks.

Advertisement

Protests have occurred in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi, Pakistan. A candle vigil was held in Lahore and a minute's silence was held before a Pakistan Super League cricket game in Karachi.

Pakistani traders in Peshawar burn photos of the Christchurch mosque suspect. Photos / AP

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said four Pakistanis were wounded, and Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal tweeted that five others are missing.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has blamed rising "Islamophobia." Khan wrote on Twitter that "terrorism does not have a religion."

Protests and prayers were held in Ankara, Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at least three people from Turkey were wounded in the attacks and that he has spoken to one of them.

A CCTV photo of the suspect in Istanbul's Ataturk International airport from March, 2016, was shown on state-run Turkish broadcaster TRT World. A senior Turkish official says the suspect travelled to Turkey multiple times and spent what the official called an "extended period of time" in the country.

Protests were also held in Dhaka. Bangladesh's honorary consul in Auckland, Shafiqur Rahman Bhuiyan, said that three Bangladeshis were among those killed and four or five others were wounded, including two left in critical condition.

"One leg of an injured needed to be amputated while another suffered bullet injuries in his chest," Rahman Bhuiyan said.

Two Jordanians were among those killed, the Foreign Ministry said.

Mohammed Elyan, a Jordanian in his 60s who co-founded one of the mosques in 1993, was among those wounded, as was his son, Atta, who is in his 30s. That's according to Muath Elyan, Mohammed's brother, who said he spoke to Mohammed's wife after the shooting.

Muath said his brother helped establish the mosque a year after arriving in New Zealand, where he teaches engineering at a university and runs a consultancy. He said his brother last visited Jordan two years ago.

A Turkish boy holds a placard as people demonstrate in Ankara for the people killed during the mosque attacks.

"He used to tell us life was good in New Zealand and its people are good and welcoming. He enjoyed freedom there and never complained about anything," Muath told AP. "I'm sure this bloody crime doesn't represent the New Zealanders."

Two people each from from Malaysia and Saudi Arabia were wounded.

India's high commissioner, Sanjiv Kohli, tweeted that nine Indians were missing and called the attack a "huge crime against humanity." Indian officials have not said whether the nine were believed to be living in Christchurch.

A silent candlelight protest was held in Hyderabad.

Afghanistan's ambassador to Australia and New Zealand said two Afghans are missing and a third person of Afghan origin was treated and released from the hospital.

Two Indonesians, a father and son, were also among those shot and wounded, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir said.

Nasir said the father is being treated at an intensive care unit and his son is in another ward at the same hospital. The man's wife, Alta Marie, posted on Facebook that her husband and their son are both alive, but wounded.

Marie said that both were shot in the attack at the Linwood Islamic centre.

"My husband was shot in multiple places and has a drain in his lung," she wrote on Facebook. She said she was with her son, who is "traumatised" after being shot in his back and leg.

- AP