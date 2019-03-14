Fine weather is forecast for most of the country today and leading into the weekend, but predicted rain in Canterbury may affect an international cricket match on Saturday.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said conditions looked good for most of the country aside from the West Coast where rain was becoming heavy.

A heavy rain warning was in place for Westland until 9am Saturday with up to 250mm of rain expected to accrue in the ranges.

A front was expected to bring further rain to western parts of the South Island on Saturday.

"There is high confidence that rainfall accumulations will meet warning criteria in Westland and parts of Buller early on Saturday."

It looked like bad news for cricket fans in Christchurch with the Black Caps facing off against Bangladesh at Hagley Park.

"Christchurch is not looking great.

"Sadly Christchurch will have a mostly cloudy weekend, it is raining there at the moment, sadly tomorrow is looking mostly cloudy there is some light rain but there will not be a large accumulation," Little said.

It was good news for league fans in Auckland however as the Warriors were marked to clash with Australia's Bulldogs at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.

"The North Island it not looking too bad, there will be some showers, Auckland is looking OK today with some cloudy periods



"Its similar through Saturday, on Sunday there is some showers expected from a northwesterly flow."

In New Plymouth conditions also looked pretty good for the Womad festival which ran from today to Sunday.

"There is a bit of drizzle this morning but it will fine up."

Tomorrow forecast cloud with some morning drizzle and on Sunday cloudy period with south easterlies developing.

Your weather today

Whangārei: Partly cloudy, chance shower from the afternoon. Light winds. High 25C Low 17C

Auckland: Partly cloudy. Northeast breezes. High 26C Low 17C

Tauranga: Cloudy periods with possible morning drizzle. Northeast breezes. High 25C Low 18C

Whanganui: Morning cloud, then fine. Cloud returning evening. Light winds. High 26C Low 16C

Napier: Fine. Light winds, but afternoon northeasterlies. High 25C Low 15C

Wellington: Mostly cloudy. Northerlies, strengthening afternoon. High 22C Low 17C

Christchurch: Occasional rain, especially around midday. Northeasterlies. High 20C Low 14C