A 72-year-old bus driver has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of two men last year.

Ngatokoitu Tapora had initially entered not guilty pleas but today admitted killing the duo at a hearing in the Manukau District Court.

She faced two charges of driving carelessly, causing death and will be sentenced in May.

Taylor Charles King, 23, and Jeremy Tokotai KauKasi, 34, died after they were struck by a bus on Puhinui Rd on April 14 last year.

Both men died at the scene.

The two mates worked together at Altus Enterprises, a social enterprise which employs nearly 200 people with disabilities.

Police said at the time the passengers on board the bus were not injured.

At earlier court appearances the public gallery has been full of bereaved supporters.

As Tapora left the dock at one hearing, a woman said: "You took my son."