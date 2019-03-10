The Kingseat community is in shock at the news missing Auckland man Denver Chance's body may have been discovered in their area.

Kingseat dairy owner Lovejit Kaur said it was alarming to learn it had occurred so close to her business.

"It feels so scary to think it has happened in our area."

There had been a heavy police presence in the area the past two weeks, she said.

"Ever since we learned [Chance's] phone had been used in the area, we just hoped it wouldn't turn out like this."

Last week, the police search had focused on Irwin Rd in Karaka, around 5km away. With the help of CCTV footage and mobile phone data, police narrowed down their search to a Kingseat address yesterday afternoon.

Up to 20 police cars raced to the address at around 4pm, where a body believed to be Chance's was found.

Kaur lived in Papakura nearby but had worked in the Kingseat community and had come to know her customers well.

"We know a lot of people who live here, it is strange to think we may have served the person."

The area was relatively safe and everyone looked out for each other, she said.

"We have had two aggravated robberies before, but they were by people from outside the area. I can't believe this has happened so close."

Kingseat, with a population of 6200, is a 40-minute drive, traffic free, from downtown Auckland.

West of State Highway 1, the town is preceded by the sprawling new housing developments at Karaka. Kingseat remains very rural, with green pastures, orchards and vegetable crops on hedged sections. The only shops nearby are a fruit and vegetable store and takeaway shop.

The Linwood Rd property where Chance's body was found sits at the end of a long, gravel driveway. Armed police officers stood at the roadside entrance to the property, while police cars came and went and the Eagle helicopter regularly hovered nearby.

Kingseat resident Tim Martin said he had lived 27 years in the community, but did not know the man who lived at the property concerned.

"It is all very shocking, but I really don't know anything about the man involved. We've never had anything like this happen here."

A 41-year-old man has been charged with Chance's murder and appeared in Papakura District Court this morning.