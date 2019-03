One person has been injured after rolling their car near Maketū this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene on Maketū Rd between Te Tumu Rd and Kelly Rd at 10.47am.

A single car rolled and a person was trapped for a time, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition.

Ambulance and fire services were also called to the scene with fire personnel helping with traffic control.