A person has been critically hurt after a two-vehicle crash at Tapapa this morning, police say.

A police spokeswoman said a rescue helicopter crew had been sent following the 9.50am crash at the intersection of state highways 5 and 28 in Tapapa, 65 kilometres south-east of Hamilton.

She said the Serious Crash Unit was attending and indicated there could be disruption for motorists.

About an hour earlier, emergency services were called to a report of a car upside down in a ditch off the Moutere Highway, about 10km south-east of Motueka.

A rescue helicopter was also sent to help after one person suffered serious injuries in the crash, the spokeswoman said.

