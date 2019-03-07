Soggy weather is causing surface flooding around Wellington.

A severe weather watch is in force.

MetService has warned the capital could be in for heavy rain today - up to 50mm in a six-hour period.

Motorists and pedestrians have been urged to take care, with surface flooding in several locations around the city including Thorndon Quay and the Hutt Rd.

Wellington City Council has received reports of flooding in the pedestrian subway at Wellington Railway Station.

NZME's Mark Mitchell has been told a manhole halfway up the stairs popped.

The water was ankle deep at the height of the situation and there was nothing anyone could do until the rain subsided, he said.

Flooding inside the Wellington Train Station today - not looking good! Video: Eloise O'shea

There were also reports of manhole covers coming off on central-city roads, which presented a significant hazard, a council spokesman said.

The prospect of play in the Blackcaps' second test against Bangladesh is not looking good.

Pools of water can be seen on the ground at the Basin Reserve.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said at 11am there had been 32mm of rain, "which is a decent amount".

"The arrival of the front that brought the rain was very nicely timed to match exactly up with the morning commute rush," he said.

"The first drops started falling at about quarter past, half past seven, and by about quarter to eight it was hosing down."

There is a heavy rain watch for Wellington until 6pm, but the main period of rain was falling right now.

You know the saying “You Can’t Beat Wellington On a Good Day”? Today is not one of those.

Residents could expect the weather to ease gradually, with showers and grey skies throughout the day.

He encouraged people to use "common sense" in the wet weather, particularly while driving.