A 34-year-old man has been arrested following an assault near the Avon River in Christchurch.

The assault occurred yesterday around 3pm near the Avon River between Oxford Terrace and Cambridge Terrace, police said.

Police were called to the incident by multiple witnesses and one person was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

The man was charged with injuring with intent and would appear before the Christchurch District Court today.

Advertisement

Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident and thanked the public for assisting with their inquiries.