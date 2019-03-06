An 82-year-old woman has died, despite efforts to save her, after her car collided with a parked car in Greerton this afternoon.

Acting Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter said the woman did not die as result of the crash and it was believed she suffered a medical event before the collision on Lumsden St.

"The woman was unresponsive when St John Ambulance staff arrived and despite their efforts, the patient could not be revived," he said.

Hunter said there was no damage to either car.



A man who lived on the street but did not want to be named said he heard a loud bang and when he went to look saw a lot of people surrounding the car.

St John Ambulance and the fire brigade were quickly on the scene and took over, he said.

A woman who lives close by and also did not want to be named said she was on her way to collect her two children from Greenpark School when she saw the crash.

She said the car had hit a parked car and she and about six others, mainly parents of children at the school, swung into action to perform CPR on the woman, who was slumped over the steering wheel.

The woman was moved from the car and placed under a tree and she and other helpers took turns trying to revive her, she said.

Ambulance staff then worked on the woman for about 30 minutes to try resuscitate her but she died at the scene," she said.

The mother described the life-saving efforts by emergency services staff involved as "absolutely fantastic".

"They did everything they could. I feel very sad for the woman's family."

A police spokesman said they were called to the scene on Lumsden St at 2.55pm.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances attended the scene.