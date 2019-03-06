A wealthy New Zealand businessman told police the claims he sexually assaulted a young man in his home were "completely untrue".

He also said it was "impossible" for him to even remember if he knew the man accusing him.

The prominent businessman is on trial at Auckland District Court, alongside his business manager and a well-known entertainer.

The businessman is facing two charges of indecent assault - having been accused of abusing two men in February 2008 and October 2016 - and two counts of perverting the course of justice by attempting to dissuade the second complainant from giving evidence at his trial.

The well-known entertainer faces three charges of attempting to dissuade the same complainant, while the business manager is charged with attempting to dissuade the witness on one occasion.

This afternoon, the police officer in charge of the investigation read a letter from the businessman addressing the first complainant's allegations.

Detective Anthony Darvill said he had earlier sent an email outlining the historic sexual accusations to the businessman's lawyer, David Jones QC.

In his 2018 letter, the businessman said he had no recollection of the man accusing him of an indecent assault in 2008.

"I deny the allegations ... Completely untrue," the prominent Kiwi said.

He added there was also "no explanation" of why police were only just investigating the matter now - a decade after the alleged incident.

The businessman said it was "impossible" for him to recall if the complainant had visited his home some 10 years ago.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard the first complainant came forward to police in November 2017 after hearing of another sexual complaint against the businessman.

At the time of the alleged incident, the young man said he contacted the businessman to ask for financial support for a project.

The pair met at the prominent New Zealander's lavish home and drank gin and tonic before dinner, and wine.

However, the businessman then took the man for a tour of his home, the complainant said.

As the tour continued, the complainant explained, he began to feel dizzy and unwell.

"He came up behind me and put his hand on my ass and squeezed it and said, 'god, you've got such a sweet ass', and kissed the back of my neck and said, 'why does there have to be a [partner]," the young man said.

"I was so shocked that I just stopped and stood very still."

Jones has accused the man of fabricating his story out of spite after his project wasn't funded.

However, the complainant remained steadfast in his belief of what happened.

"I was assaulted by [the businessman] at his house on that day."

Jones also accused the young man of "knocking back the alcohol" on the night of the alleged assault.

"That suggests I'm drinking a large quantity of alcohol, which wasn't the case," the complainant replied.

Jones continued: "You made a fool of yourself? You blew your chance because of your state?"

The young man said: "I don't have any reason to believe that I acted any way other than professionally.

"If you think for any reason that I could be doing this or making up some kind of story because I didn't get $5000, then I would tell you that is preposterous.

"I harbour resentment - not due to the fact he didn't fund me, it is due to the fact he assaulted me," the young man later said.

His partner has also given evidence and said when the complainant returned from the businessman's home he was "immediately quite concerned about the state he was in".

The complainant was "very dissociated" and "didn't seem aware of himself" before vomiting soon after, the partner said.

"I hadn't seen him like that before," he told the court.

All three defendants had their interim name suppression revoked yesterday by Judge Russell Collins after a successful legal challenge by the Herald and Stuff. But their names will remain secret after lawyers for the accused indicated an appeal to the High Court.

The jury trial, which is set for four weeks, continues.