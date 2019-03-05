A man accused of murder after another man was killed following an argument at a beach north of Auckland has pleaded not guilty.

The 33-year-old appeared this morning at the High Court in Auckland charged with murdering a 35-year-old man last month.

The accused pleaded not guilty and a trial date was set for next February.

The man, who has interim name suppression, was remanded in custody by Justice Simon Moore.

He was charged with murder after another man was killed during an argument at Snells Beach near Warkworth.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said in a statement at the time that the two people are known to each other.

The incident was reported to police shortly after 11.30pm on February 10.