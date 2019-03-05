A Rotorua farmer has pleaded guilty to the murder of his ex-wife in her Auckland home before Christmas.

Ephraim Joseph Beazley, 33, appeared in the High Court at Auckland this morning where he admitted murdering Xi Wang on December 10.

It is understood the former couple's young son was at the Flat Bush house when Beazley killed Wang in the violent attack.

It is understood she was stabbed multiple times in the head and body.

Her son has been granted permanent name suppression.

Wang's death was one of a spate in Auckland in early December.

Xi Wang, 34, was attacked in her home on December 10 last year. Photo / Facebook

Beazley will be sentenced next month.

After Beazley first appeared in the High Court in January one of Wang's friends spoke out, paying tribute to the slain mum.

"Xi was one of the most intelligent people in the world," she said.

"She was from China but studied at multiple universities around the world - that's how she ended up here.

"Xi was travelling and she decided she liked it, and she met someone."

That someone was Beazley.

Xi Wang with her ex-husband Ephraim Beazley. Photo / Supplied

The pair married, but separated while Wang was pregnant with their first child.

She was a single mother when the little boy was born.



"Her life was her child, she did absolutely everything - made every decision - for him," said her friend.

"She lived and breathed for her little boy.

"He absolutely adored her and he still asks for her, it's quite sad."

Wang was a fulltime mother but the friend said she worked to support herself.

She had a masters degree in business and was involved in real estate and property development.

She loved fashion and cooking and was known among her mates in Auckland as an "amazing" host.

