Incoming Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann has been appointed as a Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

"This appointment recognises the significance of the role of Chief Justice in New Zealand society and in our constitutional arrangements," Ardern said.



The Chief Justice was the head of the judiciary and was the link between the judiciary and the other branches of Government.



Appointment as a Knight or Dame Grand Companion is limited to 30 ordinary members.

Additional appointments over that limit may be made to mark important royal, state or national occasions.

Dame Helen's appointment was an additional appointment making a total of 34 with the same rank in the order.



The retiring Chief Justice, Dame Sian Elias, was appointed as a Dame Grand Companion in 1999 before taking up her post.



Dame Helen will be sworn in on March 14.

Her honour was approved by the Queen, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister.