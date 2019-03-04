Porirua's mayor is pushing ahead with his bid for a second term, despite his family still living hundreds of kilometres away in Rotorua.



Mike Tana's six children and wife are living in Rotorua, caring for his ill father who had a stroke around the time he was elected as mayor.



Before that Tana said his family lived in Porirua for 15 years with his four eldest children raised in Titahi Bay.



The living situation has sparked criticism from some councillors who say he hasn't made good on a promise to bring them back to Porirua after being elected.



They've also said it's hypocritical to claim the city is a great place to raise a family when his own children don't live there.



Tana stands by his plans to eventually move them down but there is growing doubt from those around him that will ever happen.



At the end of last year Tana told Heather du Plessis-Allan he intended to have his family living with him in Porirua by February.



But that's yet to happen due to his father's health taking a recent turn and the logistics of moving six children, Tana said.



His eldest son would join him for the second term of the school year but no date has been set for the rest of the family.



Tana said he never campaigned on having his family in any one place.



It was his intention to move them as he believed it was the right thing to do but it also had to be the right time for them, he said.



"I don't think that my decision to be mayor of our city should impinge on the safety or the way our family is looked after, especially our children."

Councillor Anita Baker doubted the family would move.

"He should just be honest in the very beginning and the whole thing would probably go away. It seems to just be coming round and round in circles and we get asked the same questions by people."

Baker said she did not have an issue with Tana's family being in Rotorua.

"As long as his family and kids are happy that's fine, but just say they're not coming."

Councillor Ana Coffey has confirmed she's standing for Porirua's mayoralty.

She said it was up to Tana and his family to decide what's best for them but if someone loved the city and was representing it as mayor, then their family should be there.

Tana has confirmed he's seeking a second term as mayor to grow the positive story of Porirua and build on the momentum from the last three years.

He pointed to the government's $1.5b investment in housing and the revitalisation of eastern Porirua being the biggest outcome during his time in the top job.

"Based on all the things that we've done this term I'd like to be measured on that performance and if anyone wants to, they're more than welcome to lend a hand and help us with our family as well."