He's been arrested dozens of times for civil disobedience, rolled the mayoral car and broken his neck, bungy-jumped from a helicopter and survived his first job on the deadly "man a mile" Manapouri Power Project.

Now colourful Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt can add modem model to his long list of interesting life experiences, after the 72-year-old agreed to the mayoral mug featuring on 500 limited edition Slingshot modems to raise money for charity.

Radio broadcaster Megan Annear, media personality Jason Gunn and comedian Mel Bracewell have also reimagined the usually boring modems into modern works of art for the Slingshot Charity Series.

The celebrities worked with Kiwi artists to design the modems, with 500 limited edition units of each design available from tomorrow when customers sign up for an internet plan.

Slingshot has pledged to donate at least $5000 to each celebrity's chosen charity.

Sir Tim Shadbolt, with the pop art-inspired Slingshot modem bearing his image and those of Southland icons. Photo / Supplied

Sir Tim, who briefed comic artist Toby Morris on the design he wanted, which along with his face included southern icons such as Bluff Oysters and the Invercargill Water Tower, said his 6-year-old son thought his dad's modem was funny because his image had less wrinkles than the real-life version.

"I suspect he may attempt to draw a few more wrinkles on the modem or add some glasses and a moustache. He loves the fact there's a scooter in the design. He feels he helped make that aspect of my persona famous."

In 2016, the pensioner was the subject of a viral video after he was filmed scootering on an Invercargill street with his son.

These celebrity-inspired modems were created for a charity fundraiser. Photo / Supplied

Sir Tim said he expected the youngest of his four children won't be the only one smiling at the mayoral modem.

"I think that people will be amused that I have now reached the status of a pop art icon.

"There's also the novelty of having a limited edition Sir Tim piece of art decorating your office/tech space. At the very least it will be a five second talking point on what exactly a cheese roll is."

He was also pleased to be able to support his chosen charity, Koha Kai, which gave meaningful work to people with disabilities as well as producing food for children in low decile areas.

"These are two vital elements of a happy community."

The modem inspired by broadcaster Megan Annearchose is botanical-inspired with greens and pinks to bring a slice of the outdoors inside. Photo / Supplied

Other charities supported are dog rescue facility HURRAH, through Annear's vibrant botanical-inspired design, Cholmondeley Children's Centre, through Gunn's people-laden Stay Connected design, and anti-domestic violence charity The Aunties, through Bracewell's nature-themed design.

Slingshot general manager Taryn Hamilton said he expected the artistic revamp would encourage customers to have their modems on display - which was where they needed to be to put out the best signal.

"Most modems are banished to a dark corner, closet, stairwell or under a side table, because let's face it, they're traditionally not the most good-looking of tech."