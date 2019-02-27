A man is now facing a manslaughter charge in relation to a four-car crash at traffic lights in Golflands.

Fifty-year-old Zhengwen Alan Hu was killed after his vehicle was rear-ended while waiting at the traffic lights at Tī Rākau Dr and Botany Rd on Monday, January 28.

Hu, who worked for the Aviation Security Service, was a father of two young daughters, aged 8 and 11.

He had been waiting at the busy intersection about 5pm that Monday when another vehicle ploughed into the back of his car.

Three vehicles, an SUV, a four-wheel drive and a wagon, were waiting at the lights on Botany Rd, East Auckland, when the third car was rear-ended.

A motorist, 27, involved in the crash was originally charged with serious driving offences. An additional charge of manslaughter had now been laid, police said today.

The man is due back in Manukau District Court next month.

It was earlier said that Hu was wearing his seatbelt but had received quite a "strong impact" in the crash.

Police cut the seat belt and they managed to pull the unconscious Hu out of the car and performed CPR for several minutes, but could not revive him.

"It is such a tragedy. This man was out enjoying the day, doing nothing wrong, waiting at the lights and then this happened, just gone, it could be any one of us. It has damaged a family's life too," ex-St John first responder Dr Jacky Lam said at the time.

Hu's family was due to move into a new home in the Howick area in the coming weeks to have access to better schools for his daughters.

Colleagues and friends of the victim described him as a devoted father and family man.

Hu was also a former sport teacher at Shanghai Jincai High School.

A Givealittle page set up to help Hu's wife and children reached just over $169,000.

