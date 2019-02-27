A 4-week-old girl who died last week in Kaitaia suffered a brain injury and bleeding to her brain, say police investigating her homicide.

Police said the infant is 4-week-old Maree Takuira Mita Ngahere, from Kaitaia, who died on February 19. Results from a post-mortem indicated she suffered a brain injury and bleeding to her brain. There was also severe bruising on one arm and thigh.

Acting Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said police are working closely with Oranga Tamariki as part of the investigation.

"This is a challenging enquiry and police will continue to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led up to Maree's tragic death," Schmid said.

"We know there are some people who know what happened to Maree and we urge them to come forward."

At the time of the death police said Maree's injuries were non-accidental and launched a homicide investigation.

Police found her body when they attended what Schmid described as "an incident" at an address in the town.

A scene examination was carried out at the Kaitaia address over several days last week.

Anyone with further information can contact Kaitaia Police on (09) 408 6500 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.