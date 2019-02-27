A man is in a serious but stable condition after he was stabbed in the neck and chest in Katikati last night.

The stabbing happened on Talisman Drive about 7.30pm. The victim is now in Tauranga Hospital.

A police media spokesperson said the offender was known to the victim and the Waikato Criminal Investigation Branch was investigating the incident.

A Bay of Plenty DHB spokeswoman said a 45-year-old Katikati man was in a stable condition in Tauranga Hospital.

Advertisement

Police inquiries were ongoing.