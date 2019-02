Emergency services have rushed to a property in Randwick Park, South Auckland, after a car carrying three people crashed into a garage.

Police were called to Charisma Place at 3.25pm.

A police spokeswoman said there were three occupants in the car, including two children.

A St John spokeswoman said they transported one patient to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are also in attendance.